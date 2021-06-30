Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 6:13PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 512 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles west of Sundad, or 40 miles southwest of Tonopah, moving south
at 25 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Paloma and Hyder.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments