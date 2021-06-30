Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 6:13PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 512 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles west of Sundad, or 40 miles southwest of Tonopah, moving south

at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Paloma and Hyder.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.