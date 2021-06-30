Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 11:35AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 1035 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northwest of Harcuvar, or 26 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving

east at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Salome, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden and Harcuvar.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 47 and 51.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 40 and 72.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 30 and 49.