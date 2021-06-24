Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 5:52PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 451 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Brenda, or 37 miles southeast of Parker, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to 2 miles will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Vicksburg, Brenda and Vicksburg

Junction.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 19 and 54.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 51.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 36 and 49.