Red Flag Warning issued June 22 at 2:19PM PDT until June 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ TO 8 PM

PDT /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

101, 102, 229, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, AND 466…

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT

/8 PM MST/ Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. Fire weather

zone 229. Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466.

* TIMING…Winds will decrease this evening. Thunderstorm chances

will increase late Wednesday morning and continue through the

evening.

* WIND…South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph

this evening. Gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms

Wednesday.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum values 4 to 10 percent this afternoon. Higher

humidity on Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will likely

spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.