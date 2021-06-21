Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 8:59PM PDT until June 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102.
InCalifornia…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather
zones 460, 461, and 466.
* TIMING…Winds will increase late Tuesday morning, peak in the
afternoon, and decrease Tuesday evening.
* WIND…South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40
mph.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum values 4 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.