Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 10:51AM PDT until June 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 9 PM PDT
/9 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In
California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather
zones 460, 461, and 466.

* TIMING…Winds will increase late in the morning, peak in the
afternoon, and decrease in the evening.

* WIND…South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40
mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum values 4 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

