Special Weather Statement issued April 1 at 3:48PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles north of Holtville, or 11 miles east of Brawley, moving north

at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to 2 miles will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Brawley, Calipatria, Slab City, Niland, Alamorio and Wiest.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 32.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 21 and 44.