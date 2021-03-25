Wind Advisory issued March 25 at 8:49PM MDT until March 26 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.