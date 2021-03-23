Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 6:04AM MDT until March 23 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions along I-8 and Highway 98,
especially for larger vehicles. Light, unsecured objects may
become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
Comments