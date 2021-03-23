Special Weather Statement issued March 23 at 5:14PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 513 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Plaster City, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to 1 mile will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Plaster City, Ocotillo, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Coyote

Wells, Dixieland and Seeley.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 14 and 34.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 4 and 30.