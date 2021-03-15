High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 2:15AM MDT until March 15 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and

minor structural damage possible.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,

strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered

visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or

blowing sand. Use extra caution.