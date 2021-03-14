Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 3:23AM MDT until March 15 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Eastern
portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Salton Sea, Chiriaco
Summit, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
