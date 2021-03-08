Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 2:15PM MST until March 10 at 1:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park,
Southwest corner of Imperial County, Salton Sea, Chuckwalla
Mountains, Southeastern Imperial County, Western Imperial
County, Imperial Valley and Chiriaco Summit.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to midnight PST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along north-south roads with crosswinds.
Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Blowing dust/sand
may also briefly reduce visibility.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
Comments