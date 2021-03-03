Wind Advisory issued March 3 at 6:07PM MST until March 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.