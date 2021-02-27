Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 1:27PM MST until February 28 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park,
Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern Imperial County and
Chiriaco Summit.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds like I-10. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Patchy blowing dust may
may lead to brief drops in visibility.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
