Special Weather Statement issued February 12 at 2:51PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 249 PM MST/149 PM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Andrade

to near Winterhaven to near Ligurta to near Tacna to near Mohawk to

near Dateland. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to 1 mile

will also be possible.

Motorists along I-8 should use extra caution. Strong crosswinds will

result in dangerous driving conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Tyson, Kinter,

Ligurta, Winterhaven, Mohawk, Araby and Roll.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 64.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 91 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 42.