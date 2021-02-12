Special Weather Statement issued February 12 at 2:51PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 249 PM MST/149 PM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Andrade
to near Winterhaven to near Ligurta to near Tacna to near Mohawk to
near Dateland. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to 1 mile
will also be possible.
Motorists along I-8 should use extra caution. Strong crosswinds will
result in dangerous driving conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Tyson, Kinter,
Ligurta, Winterhaven, Mohawk, Araby and Roll.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 64.
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 91 and 96.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 42.
