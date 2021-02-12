Special Weather Statement issued February 12 at 2:12PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground, or 20 miles northeast of

Martinez Lake, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to 1 mile will

also be possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern La Paz

and north central Yuma Counties.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 65 and 78.