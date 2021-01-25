Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 12:40PM MST until January 25 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker
Valley, Central La Paz County and Yuma.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.