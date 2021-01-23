Special Weather Statement issued January 23 at 4:42PM PST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 442 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Imperial, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Pea size hail will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, El Centro Naval

Airfield, Calipatria, Heber, Alamorio, Seeley, Glamis and Wiest.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 26 and 53.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 42.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 31.