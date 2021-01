Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Localized visibility of 1/4 mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Yuma. In California, Salton Sea and

Western Imperial County.

* WHEN…Until noon MST /11 AM PST/ today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.