Freeze Warning issued December 4 at 1:07AM MST until December 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, temperatures in the lower
30s. For the second Freeze Warning, temperatures in the lower
to mid 30s expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley and
Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/
this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight MST
/11 PM PST/ tonight to 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.