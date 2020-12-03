Freeze Warning issued December 3 at 1:21PM MST until December 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s expected both nights.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley, Central La Paz County and
Gila River Valley. In California, Palo Verde Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight MST /11 PM PST/ tonight to 8 AM MST /7 AM
PST/ Friday. Then again from midnight MST /11 PM PST/ Friday
night to 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
