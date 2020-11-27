Red Flag Warning issued November 27 at 2:27AM PST until November 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zone 101. In
California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather
zone 466.
* TIMING…Winds will remain strong through about sunset today.
* WIND…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Falling to around 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
