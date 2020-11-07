Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 1:42AM MST until November 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.