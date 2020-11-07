Blowing Dust Advisory issued November 7 at 2:14PM MST until November 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Pinal County and West Pinal
County. In California, Salton Sea, Southeastern Imperial
County and Chuckwalla Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST /6 PM PST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.