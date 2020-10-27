Red Flag Warning issued October 27 at 3:19AM PDT until October 27 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Breezy to gusty north winds will persist along the Colorado River
valley today. Combined with critically dry relative humidity
values, this will result in high wildfire danger.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zone 101. In
California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada… Fire weather
zone 466.
* TIMING…Winds will increase once again this morning. Relative
humidity will remain critically low.
* WIND…North wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not
recommended. Heed all fire restrictions.