Red Flag Warning issued October 27 at 2:13AM MST until October 27 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado

River Valley AZ and Lower Colorado River Valley CA.

* TIMING…Until 2 PM Tuesday.

* WINDS…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is high. These

conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong

winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather

conditions.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this red flag warning.