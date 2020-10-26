Blowing Dust Advisory issued October 26 at 8:54AM MST until October 26 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust.

* WHERE…Salton Sea and Western Imperial County.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.