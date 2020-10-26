Blowing Dust Advisory issued October 26 at 4:02AM MST until October 26 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Strong northerly winds may lower visibility at times to
between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust.
* WHERE…Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
Comments