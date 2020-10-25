Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 4:47PM MST until October 26 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County,
Kofa, Parker Valley, Central La Paz County and Yuma. In
California, Palo Verde Valley, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree
National Park, Chuckwalla Valley and Chuckwalla Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM MST /11 PM PDT/ this evening to 9 PM MST /9
PM PDT/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.