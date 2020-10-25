Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 4:47PM MST until October 25 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Visibilities due to blowing dust have improved across the area.
However, there may still be isolated areas with reductions in
visibility below 3 miles this evening.
* WHERE…Imperial Valley and Salton Sea.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.