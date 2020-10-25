Skip to Content
October 26, 2020 3:44 am
Published 7:41 pm

Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 7:41PM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Gusty north winds accompanying a cold front will combine with
very dry air to produce a very high risk of wildfire spread across
much of the region.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102.
In California…Fire weather zones 228 and 229. In Nevada…
Fire weather zones 463, 464, and 466.

* TIMING…Winds will peak tonight into Monday as RH values drop
below critical thresholds.

* WIND…North winds 25 to 40 mph gusting 35 to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not
recommended. Heed all fire restrictions.

National Weather Service

