Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 2:24AM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

Gusty north winds accompanying a cold front this evening will

combine with very dry air Monday to produce critical fire weather

conditions across much of the region.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening

to 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ Monday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In

California…Fire weather zones 228 and 229. In Nevada…Fire

weather zones 463, 464, 465, and 466.

* TIMING…Winds will increase this evening, peaking late tonight

into Monday as RH values drop below critical thresholds.

* WIND…North winds 25 to 40 mph gusting 35 to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not

recommended. Heed all fire restrictions.