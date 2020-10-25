Blowing Dust Advisory issued October 25 at 9:33AM MST until October 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Visibility between down to one mile in blowing dust.
* WHERE…Salton Sea and Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
