Wind Advisory issued October 24 at 10:13PM MST until October 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and

southern California, including Interstate 10.

* WHEN…From 11 PM MST /11 PM PDT/ Sunday to 11 PM MST /11 PM

PDT/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Localized dense blowing

dust is also possible.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.