Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 2:47AM PDT until September 9 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Strong northerly winds will increase and become more widespread
today as a cold front sweeps south through the region. Red Flag
Warning has been extended down the Colorado River Valley through
Wednesday afternoon.
* TIMING…A cold front will enhance north winds today with the
strongest winds expected this morning into the early afternoon.
Winds will remain elevated through Wednesday afternoon.
* WIND…Widespread north winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of
35 to 45 mph along with localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.