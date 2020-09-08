Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 2:36PM PDT until September 9 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Strong northerly winds will increase and become more widespread
today as a cold front sweeps south through the region. Red Flag
Warning has been extended down the Colorado River Valley through
Wednesday afternoon.
* TIMING…Winds will remain elevated through Wednesday
afternoon.
* WIND…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph through
the evening then 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent. Overnight recovery 20 to 25 percent.
6-12 percent Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.