Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 2:18AM MST until September 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado
River Valley AZ, Central Deserts, Joshua Tree National Park,
Lower Colorado River Valley CA and Imperial County And Eastern
Riverside County.
* TIMING…From 11 AM to 10 PM Tuesday.
* WINDS…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.
These conditions combined with low relative humidity and
strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.