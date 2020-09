Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 1:20PM MST until September 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado

River Valley AZ, Central Deserts, Joshua Tree National Park,

Lower Colorado River Valley CA and Imperial County And Eastern

Riverside County.

* TIMING…From 11 AM to 12 AM Tuesday.

* WINDS…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.

These conditions combined with low relative humidity and

strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather

conditions.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this red flag warning.