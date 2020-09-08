Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 10:36PM PDT until September 9 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Strong northerly winds will persist in the Colorado River Valley
through Wednesday afternoon, with lesser winds expected elsewhere.
* TIMING…Winds will remain elevated through Wednesday
afternoon.
* WIND…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight,
then 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph during the day.
* HUMIDITY…Overnight recovery 20 to 25 percent, then falling to
6 to 12 percent Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.