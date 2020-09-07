Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 3:10PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Strong northerly winds will increase and become more widespread
on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps south through the region. An
extention of the warning beyond 11 pm this evening into Wednesday
is possible especially in the Colorado River Valley.
* TIMING…North winds will increase across the area Tuesday
with the strongest winds expected during the morning and
afternoon hours.
* WIND…Widespread north winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of
35 to 45 mph along with localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.