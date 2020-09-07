Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 3:10PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

Strong northerly winds will increase and become more widespread

on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps south through the region. An

extention of the warning beyond 11 pm this evening into Wednesday

is possible especially in the Colorado River Valley.

* TIMING…North winds will increase across the area Tuesday

with the strongest winds expected during the morning and

afternoon hours.

* WIND…Widespread north winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of

35 to 45 mph along with localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.