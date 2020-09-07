Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 1:36AM MST until September 8 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado

River Valley AZ and Lower Colorado River Valley CA.

* TIMING…From 11 AM to 10 PM Tuesday.

* WINDS…North 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.

These conditions combined with low relative humidity and

strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather

conditions.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this red flag warning.