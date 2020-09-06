Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:44PM MST until September 8 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high fire

danger, which is in effect from 11 AM MST /11 AM PDT/ to 10 PM

MST /10 PM PDT/ Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado

River Valley AZ and Lower Colorado River Valley CA.

* TIMING…From 11 AM to 10 PM Tuesday.

* WINDS…North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.

These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong

winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this red flag warning.