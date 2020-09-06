Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 1:16PM PDT until September 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

North to northwest winds will begin to develop across portions

of the southern Great Basin on Monday with stronger north winds

increasing behind a cold front and becoming more widespread on

Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT

/11 PM MST/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* TIMING…North winds will increase across the area on Tuesday

with the strongest winds expected during the late morning and

afternoon hours.

* WIND…Widespread north winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35

to 45 mph along with localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.