Special Weather Statement issued August 31 at 4:48PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 447 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles south of Vicksburg Junction, or 42 miles west of Tonopah,

moving southeast at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central La Paz

and northern Yuma Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.