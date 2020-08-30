Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 8:23PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 822 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles south of Salome, or 34 miles west of Tonopah, moving east at 15

mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central La Paz

and Maricopa Counties.

This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 46 and 71.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.