Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 8:23PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 822 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles south of Salome, or 34 miles west of Tonopah, moving east at 15
mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central La Paz
and Maricopa Counties.
This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 46 and 71.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
