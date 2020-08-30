Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 8:11PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 810 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sundad, or 25 miles southwest of Tonopah, moving east at 15 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sundad.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.