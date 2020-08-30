Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 7:16PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 715 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of White Tank Mountain Park to 11

miles northwest of Sundad. Movement was east at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to one mile will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Tonopah, Litchfield Park, Palo Verde,

Perryville, Liberty, Painted Rock Dam, Palo Verde Nuclear Generation

Station, Sundad, Wintersburg, Hassayampa and Arlington.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 76 and 131.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 137 and 154.

AZ Route 303 between mile markers 105 and 108.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.