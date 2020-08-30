Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 5:46PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 546 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Brenda, or 33 miles southeast of Parker, moving east at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Vicksburg, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar and Salome.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 28 and 43.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 54.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 33 and 49.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.