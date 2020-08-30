Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 5:19PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 519 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles north of Morristown to 22 miles
southeast of Salome. Movement was east at 30 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Wickenburg,
Youngtown, New River, Tonopah, Sun City West, Waddell, Circle City,
Sun City, Wittmann, Litchfield Park, Palo Verde, White Tank Mountain
Park, Surprise Stadium and Arrowhead Mall.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 62 and 125.
AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 222 and 234.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 98 and 149.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If on or near Lake Pleasant, get out of the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
